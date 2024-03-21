Access to Justice Report ranks land disputes, family issues as top issues

A recent report highlights land disputes, family problems, crime, and domestic violence as the most pressing issues reported. Shockingly, the report also reveals that only 10% of individuals seek recourse through formal courts, preferring alternative avenues for justice.



While there's been a rise in people taking action to address problems, a significant portion remains skeptical about achieving positive outcomes. However, the problem resolution rate has seen a notable increase, reaching 55% compared to previous years.



Of all reported issues, 55% have been either fully or partially resolved, with 45% remaining unresolved. Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija sees these findings as crucial for the judiciary to make informed decisions and improve access to justice.



Emphasizing the Judiciary's commitment to promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution, Zeija underscores the importance of addressing these challenges effectively.