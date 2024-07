Access to Emyooga loans improves Owino market vendors’ lives

The Emyooga Initiative, a government effort aimed at wealth and job creation, has significantly transformed lives and spurred economic growth. Among those impacted is Saidat Najjemba, an onion seller in Kampala's St. Balikuddembe Market. Struggling for over a decade with limited capital, Najjemba's business prospects and her family’s living standards improved dramatically after her involvement with Emyooga, as Herbert Kamoga reports.