Academics raise concerns about proposed Anti-Gay Bill

Academicians have challenged the necessity of a law to criminalize homosexuality that is under the scrutiny of the legal and Parliamentary affairs committee. Makerere University law don Sylvia Tamale cautioned the MPs that the enactment of the law would boomerang if there is an instance of a simple photo-shopped depiction of a person as homosexual which would damage careers and put someone at risk of imprisonment. She argued that the bill by way of duplication seeks to provide penalties for acts already punishable under the penal code Act. Dr Kabumba -Busingye also made his contribution to the legal and parliamentary affairs committee that is scrutinising the Bill.