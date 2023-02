Abby Musinguzi returns to court as freedom city case is mentioned

The case of music promoter, Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex, was back in Makindye magistrates court this morning. In January, Musinguzi was charged over the New Year eve tragedy at Freedom City Mall that left at least 10 people dead. He was charged with negligence for the incident that is said to have endangered human life. He appeared at the court with his lawyer Erias Lukwago.