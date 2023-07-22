A look at embattled FDC party's future

Is there hope for the Forum for Democratic Change party, once the strongest opposition party in Uganda since 2005? Well, in part two of this one on one with the party chairman Herbert Wasswa Birigwa, we learn that he won’t be surprised if some of the party members defect from the party. He also added that the major challenge with the opposition in Uganda is that they play self-centered politics, instead of forming alliances at the end of every election like it is the case in Kenya.