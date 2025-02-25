99% of Ugandan businesses survive over 10 years through involuntary ownership changes

In Uganda, 99 percent of local businesses that survive for over 10 years have done so after undergoing multiple involuntary ownership changes. According to the 2024 Entrepreneurship Index by the Trade Ministry, only 8 percent of businesses survive for 15 years or more, with most operating for under 10 years. This alarming trend has swayed the Directorate of Insolvency and Receivership, under the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), to implement the Corporate Rescue and Aftercare Support Program 2024/2025.