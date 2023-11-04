9 die as taxi crashes into trailer truck

The Police in Mayuge District are investigating a traffic crash that claimed nine lives today. According to the spokesperson for the Police Directorate of Road Safety and Traffic, Michael Kananura, a taxi traveling from Jinja to Iganga collided with a stationary trailer truck at Musita. Four of the nine deceased died on the spot, while the remaining five died in Iganga Hospital. Additionally, six people are injured and receiving treatment at Iganga Hospital.