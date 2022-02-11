80-year-old man commits suicide after failed attempt to kill his wife

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

An 80-year-old man, resident of Rwembogo village, Buhara Sub County in Kabale District on Wednesday committed suicide after he failed to kill his 60-year-old wife accusing her of having extramarital affairs.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Edward Nsigirenda, and his wife as Lydia Nduhukire.

“It is alleged that the couple while inside their bedroom at around 9pm on Wednesday, the man picked up the panga and cut the hand of his wife. The wife made an alarm that attracted people who rushed her to Buhara health centre III, leaving the man inside the house. The man, thinking that he had killed her, locked himself inside the bedroom and hanged himself,” Mr Maate said.

He said that the police preliminary investigations indicate that the two had a long-standing domestic misunderstanding as the man accused the wife of having extramarital affairs. Two years back, the man badly assaulted the wife to the extent of being hospitalized, and after being treated she went to one of her son's home in Kakumiro District fearing for her life.

Mr Maate added that the residents told the police that in December last year, the deceased called his son Mr Dickson Nampa requesting him to allow his wife to come back home promising to reform, but that did not last.

He further noted that the attempted murder and committing suicide cases have been recorded at Kabale police station as investigations continue.