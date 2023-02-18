80 students stranded after fire burnt dormitory

Security officials in Rukungiri are reporting a fire at Kyamakanda Secondary School. According to the Rukungiri District Police Commander Musa Tibakirana, a fire broke out in a dormitory, known as Moon, housing over 50 students. The dormitory was burnt to ash, leaving the students with nothing. The property lost includes mattresses, books, clothing, documents as well as beds. The police add that no one was injured in the fire, although close to 20 students fainted and were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.