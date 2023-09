8 die after lorry loses control and veers into swamp

Eight people died when the truck in which they were travelling failed to brake and fell into Kabasegu swamp in Kakumiro district. The police say another 20 traders, coming from a weekly market in Esengwe and headed to Igayaza, were injured in the accident last night. Julius Hakiza the police spokesperson in Albertine Region has cautioned truck drivers to check the condition of their vehicles and not to speed on the roads.