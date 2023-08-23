70 pupils, 13 teachers escape as bus catches fire

70 students and 13 teachers of Our Lady of Africa Pallisa Girls Primary School escaped from the bus in which they were traveling after it caught fire at Atoot Swamp on Ngora Mukongoro road. The incident happened at around 1 a.m. as the learners traveled back to Pallisa after participating in a music festival in Serere District. The East Kyoga Police Spokesperson, Oscar Ageca, revealed that the property on the bus was destroyed but no lives were lost in the incident. However, some pupils say they sustained injuries as they scampered for safety.