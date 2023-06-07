70% of the potholes in Kampala have been covered - KCCA

According to the management of the Kampala Capital City Authority, approximately 70 percent of the city's potholes have been successfully patched, resulting in improved travel conditions. However, this claim has sparked a disagreement among members of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises. Led by KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, the committee clarified that the undertaken efforts focused solely on potholes requiring patching, excluding more extensive repairs or comprehensive revamping of sections.