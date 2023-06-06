70% of roads are patched up - KCCA

The management of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced that they have successfully patched up 70 per cent of the potholes in the city. Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA, clarified that the focus was primarily on addressing potholes that required patching, rather than undertaking sectional repairs or comprehensive revamping. However, this assertion has sparked significant disagreement among members of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises.