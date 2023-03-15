62 secondarys school teachers in Apach protest unpaid salary arrears

In Apach, 62 secondary school teachers on the government payroll have withdrawn their services over the failure of the district authorities to clear their salary arrears. Last week the teachers petitioned the Apach Chief Administrative Officer over accumulated salary arrears for four months giving up to 13 March for the administration to pay. They were however paid for only one month which prompted them to lay down their tools. The affected schools are Akokoro Secondary, Apach Seed Secondary, Chegere Secondary and Ibuje Secondary. Science teachers with a degree are paid 2.9 million shillings while the salary for Art teachers with a degree is 850,000 shillings per month