61 former LRA combatants repatriated from Central African Republic

An additional 61 former Lord's Resistance Army combatants have been repatriated from the Central African Republic. The returnees comprise 14 women, 15 men, and 32 children. This marks the final group of former rebels and their family members to be repatriated under the government amnesty program. Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja, who welcomed them at Entebbe Airport, urged the resettlement teams to carry out their task with compassion.