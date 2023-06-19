600km to be paved in Kampala and neighbouring areas

Members of Parliament from Mukono district have defended a plan to pave 600 kilometers of roads in greater Kampala without compensation to property holders. The mega infrastructure development project covering nine local governments will be financed by a 2.2 trillion shillings loan from the World Bank. MPs on the National Economy committee inspected the alternative roads in Mukono and are optimistic that they shall ease traffic in the metropolitan area.