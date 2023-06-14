6 officials from the OPM arrested by the IGG over the Karamoja iron sheets saga

According to the Office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), 22 ministers, 31 Members of Parliaments and 13 Chief Administrative Officers have written statements explaining themselves regarding the iron sheets. This comes in the wake of the arrest, arraignment and remand of three ministers, Mary Kitutu, Amos Lugolobi and Agnes Nandutu so far. Whereas Kitutu and Lugoloobi are out on bail, the sheer embarrassment and humiliation they have gone through have prompted other implicated ministers to plan for a soft landing when their time comes.