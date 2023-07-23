6 Arrested over Soroti market allocations

The police in Soroti are holding 6 people including Soroti city principal community development officer Damali Asekenye and George William Tukei, the Soroti city commercial officer on allegations of corruption and extortion of monies from market vendors of Soroti Main market. Since its official commissioning by President Museveni in 2021, Market vendors, landlords, and Soroti city officials have been embroiled in fights over the allocation of lockup space.