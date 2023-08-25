500 motorcycles sold everyday

500 or more boda boda bikes are sold every day in Uganda according to dealers but these numbers do not include electric bikes which are still not popular among buyers. Officials at Bajaj Uganda, the largest importer, say growing inflationary pressures and global supply chain risks are fueling price hikes. This situation is being worsened by the fact that there are few private financing options in the market. Recent estimates by the KCCA show Kampala alone has about 150000 boda boda’s.