5 people hacked to death in Masaka

Police in Masaka are investigating the circumstances under which five people were hacked to death in Kijonjo village, in Masaka district, on Friday night. The deceased, who included two elderly individuals, a woman, and two children were reportedly cut by sharp objects. The chilling deaths reminded residents of the 2021 Machete killings in Masaka that saw several people jailed for the offenses. According to Southern region police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye, a hunt for the killers has been launched.