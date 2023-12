5 die a collapsing wall fence collapsed on their rentals

At least five people have died in Ndejje-Kanyanya off Entebbe Road in Wakiso District after a wall fence collapsed on their rented rooms. The high-rising wall fence separates the rentals from the nearby Good Luck Oil Petrol Station. It's suspected that the wall was weakened by the night downpour. Those who were injured have been rushed to hospital.