48 ex-combatants, including captives and defectors, granted amnesty by UPDF

48 ex-combatants including captives and defectors have been granted amnesty after being received by the UPDF today afternoon at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya. The group, comprising of mostly children and women have been under rehabilitation under the Bridge-way Foundation, an NGO dedicated to ending and preventing mass atrocities around the world. While giving their testimonies, some of the victims narrated how they were forced into rebel activities by their parents as the UPDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulaigye condemned child labour in subversive activities.