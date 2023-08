451 accidents in Week, 79 dead and 219 injured

Four people died today morning in a traffic accident that happened along Kumi - Ngora road, when a truck carrying traders dealing in fresh fruits failed to break. It is said that the truck was coming from Serere heading to Busia. This is just the latest in 451 traffic crashes that the Police recorded over the last week. About 79 people died from some of these crashes, while 219 are struggling with serious injuries.