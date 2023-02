42 injured in Mubende bus accident

At least 42 people are nursing injuries following a bus accident in Mubende district, involving Link bus which was coming from Kasese district heading to Kampala at around 3;30am. According to the Police, they are still investigating the cause of the accident. In a separate accident, at least three people have been confirmed dead after a boda boda hit a truck which had parked alongside the road in Lwentaama, Mubende district.