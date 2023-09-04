391 drivers arrested in ongoing Fika Salaama operation

The Traffic Police have recorded 468 road crashes last week between 27th and 2nd of September according to Micheal Kananura the spokesperson of the Directorate of road and traffic safety. Of these accidents, 76 were fatal, 252 were serious while 140 were minor. 573 victims were also involved in these accidents of which, 84 died while 453 sustained serious injuries. Police has also given an update on its ongoing Fika Salaama operation on Entebbe expressway indicating that 391 drivers have so far been arrested and charged.