309b Shs will be spent to improve UPE schools

The government through the Education Ministry will set to spend 309 billion shillings in uplifting the status of Universal Primary Education countrywide.In this, government is to implement compulsory UPE and a total of 120 billion shillings will be spent in renovating its schools. The renovation of schools will be handled in phases after assessment is carried out by both the ministry and local governments.