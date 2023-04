300 Ugandans trapped in conflict between Sudan's armed factions, Foreign Ministry confirms

The Ministry of foreign affairs has confirmed that there are at least 300 Ugandans caught in the conflict between Sudan's armed factions. The ministry says that they are in contact with every single Ugandan there and are working with United Nations to evacuate them. 19 Ugandans who were in transit to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia are still stuck in a hotel basement with limited supplies.