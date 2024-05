300 pilgrims cross from Kenya into Uganda at Busia ahead of martyrs day

Over 300 pilgrims have crossed the Uganda-Kenya frontier at Busia to join their counterparts who are trekking to Namugongo in honor of the Uganda Martyrs, whose celebrations are due on June 3, 2024. This group includes 210 pilgrims from the Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kericho dioceses. They started their journey of faith on the 8th of this month.