300 Kenya-bound Congolese remain in Busia

369 Congolese refugees, who had left Uganda for Kenya, are stranded in Tororo and Busia town without food and shelter, after escaping the uncertain political situation in the neighboring country. 92 refugees are camped at dilapidated old Court premises in Tororo town while 277 are seeking shelter at God's Property Church in Busia town. Authorities in Busia district say they have no budget to handle the refugees calling on the office of the prime minister to intervene.