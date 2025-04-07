300,000 university students benefit from NSSF Career expo

According to Managing Director Patrick Ayota, over 300,000 university students have benefited from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Career Expo since its inception. He made the remarks during the launch of the 15th edition of the Expo, held at Uganda Christian University in Mukono. The event, organized by NSSF in partnership with Absa Bank Uganda and Fenon Events, was launched in 2010 to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering university students career guidance, job opportunities, and essential entrepreneurship skills.