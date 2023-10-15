3 Tonnes of fish destroyed, enforcement intensified in Wakiso

The Fisheries Protection Unit has destroyed three tonnes of immature fish, seized from various locations around Wakiso District. This action followed the acquisition of a court order which declared the fish unfit for human consumption. Lieutenant Hakim Mbazira, the Fisheries Protection Unit Commander for Wakiso, has said enforcement will be intensified on the mainland, especially within markets, since illegal fish smugglers often conspire with vendors to introduce the fish to the marketplace.