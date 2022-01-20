3 people electrocuted in Nsangi

By Juliet Nalwooga More by this Author

The Police in Nsangi are investigating circumstances under which three people were electrocuted at Kasenge Kasenge Trading Centre today morning.

The victims, who died instantly, have been identified as Asiimwe Babirye aged 35, Annet aged 24, and Jeremiah Sekalenzi aged 5. The victims were related.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, the electrocution happened Wednesday morning when Annet tried to hang wet clothes on a wire that was linked to a power connection.

“She was electrocuted. Her hands remained in contact with the live wire. She made an alarm, which attracted her sister Asiimwe,” the statement from Owoyesigyire reads.

The police say that Asiimwe tried to help her sister with her bare hands and was electrocuted in the process.

“She too made an alarm and her five-year-old child, Ssekalenzi came to help. He too was electrocuted”, Owoyesigyire says.

The neighbours of the victims alerted the police after they disconnected the line from the power. According to the police, the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem.

The police say that the electrocution was due to an illegal power connection. Owoyesigyire has cautioned members of the public to avoid such connections stating that it is a criminal offence to illegally connect your residence to the national grid.

“It has been established that the house where the deceased family was renting had no power, so they illegally tapped power from the neighbourhood,” Owoyesigyire says.

The detectives have commenced investigations with a view of arresting the person, who illegally connected the residence to power.



