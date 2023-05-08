3 Arrested in Busia over transporting church members to Ethiopia

The Police in Busia have arrested the pastor of Christ's Disciple church and two other people on charges relating to human trafficking. The other two are church leaders from Omo village in Kobwin sub-county in Ngora district who is accused of taking several Ugandans to Ethiopia for salvation. Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner Grace Kanuna says that the pastor Charles Isaac Omieti was found in possession of 3.6 million shillings and documents indicating that he had banked 5.7 million shillings. The three are among 70 Ugandans who were intercepted and deported in Isiolo by Kenya authorities over a lack of travel documents. Meanwhile, the 70 people have been returned to the Ngora district where they were originally from.