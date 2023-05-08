Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National UPDF recovers 120 head of cattle from militiamen in DR Congo
  • 2 National Judiciary to expand electronic court system
  • 3 National Museveni orders people to vacate flood prone areas
  • 4 National British man spends six months driving to Uganda from UK
  • 5 National Hundreds March to Lira court as Christians barred from churches