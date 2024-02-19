28 NUP supporters face military court martial, journalists barred

The 28 jailed National Unity Platform supporters are appearing before the Military Court Martial in Makindye for their bail application hearing. However, journalists have been barred from attending the proceedings. Several NUP politicians and supporters, led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, are at court ready to stand surety for the suspects. The suspects were arrested in May 2021 on allegations of being in possession of ammunition and attire which is a monopoly of the UPDF.