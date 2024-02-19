28 NUP Supporters denied bail, to appear before court next month

28 supporters of the National Unit Platform who were arrested in 2021 on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition have again been denied bail by the General Court Martial. This is the third time the suspects have been denied bail, having started the process last year. This time, several NUP MPs led by Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition were among the sureties. Sureties that were previously presented were considered unsubstantial by the military court. Journalists were barred from covering today's hearing at the Makindye-based court.