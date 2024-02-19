Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News 15 Senegal candidates call for vote before president leaves office
  • 2 National UWA fails to explain Shs368m tax expenditure
  • 3 National Police refute parliament report against their Sacco
  • 4 News Guinea junta dissolves govt
  • 5 National Controversy as Wakiso leases land occupied by 500 people