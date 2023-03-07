273 christians from Serere headed to Ethiopia for missionary work - Iteso Cultural Union

The Iteso cultural union has revealed that the 273 Christians who left the Serere district last week were headed to Ethiopia for missionary work. According to the union's spokesperson Gabriel Opolot Ononge, the group was given the go-ahead to carry out this work as part of the Ateker Peace caravan intended to foster peace and harmony amongst the Ateker communities. Initially, the sudden absence of these Christians had raised alarm and anxiety among the communities of Serere with locals scared that their lives were in danger.