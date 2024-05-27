27 computers stolen from Nyairongo school, investigation ongoing

The Kikuube District Security Committee is investigating the theft of 27 computers valued at 90 million shillings from Nyairongo Seed Secondary School. The computers were donated to the school by the Ministry of Education and Sports through World Bank support to enhance Science and Technology education. Amlan Tumusiime, the Resident District Commissioner of Kikuube, says they have detained the school’s night watchman and the computer laboratory attendant to assist in investigations.