25 dead as ADF attack school in Mpondwe

The police and army are investigating the circumstance under which ADF rebels attacked Lhubirira secondary school, in Mpondwe, killing at least 25 students and injuring several others. The school is located about 2 kms from the DRC border. A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. Eight victims who were injured, are reportedly in a critical condition at Bwera Hospital. A hot pursuit by the UPDF and the police is also ongoing, towards Virunga national park. Here are pictures of what is going on in Mpondwe. More details will be availed in due course.