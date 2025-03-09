22 NUP supporters arrested, battered, and charged after Rally attempt

Twenty-two National Unity Platform supporters who attempted to attend a rally called by the party's Kawempe North flag bearer, Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, following his nomination last week, will struggle to forget this experience. They were reportedly violently picked up, battered, detained, and eventually charged with, among other offenses, causing a nuisance. They have since secured bail, and some are seeking medical care for their injuries. David Ijjo has more in this report. We would like to warn that some of you may find the images in this report disturbing.