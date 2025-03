21 NUP supporters have been charged at Kawempe Magistrates' Court

Twenty-one supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) have been charged at Kawempe Magistrates' Court, a day after their violent arrest while participating in a campaign for their party's flag bearer, Erias Nalukoola Luyimbazi. Appearing before Magistrate William Muwonge, they were charged with being a common nuisance and causing a traffic offense.