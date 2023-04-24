208 Ugandans evacuated from Khartoum amid Sudan war

It has been confirmed that 208 Ugandans have been evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan to Ethiopia from where they will board a flight back home. According to the Ugandan embassy in Khartoum, travelling by road so far is the safest way out of the country since the airport was destroyed in the ongoing violence. However, several Ugandans leaving far from the capital city Khartoum failed to make it to the designated evacuation area after being trapped in the middle of the war.