2026 Elections to cost shs1.3 trillion

As the clock ticks to the 2026 General Elections, the Electoral Commission has launched a roadmap that will guide the electoral body to organise the polls. However, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama, says the stipulated timelines must be respected by all stakeholders. The exercise, according to the roadmap, will cost taxpayers Shs1.3 trillion. Polling stations are stipulated to increase to 42,000 from 34,684 in 2021.