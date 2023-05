2023/2024 Budget Passed: Human Capital Development Takes Largest Share of Shs52.7tn

Parliament has approved the 52.7 trillion shillings budget for the financial year 2023/24. The program-based budget has appropriated the lion's share of human capital development worth 9.5 trillion shillings. The budget has increased by 4.6 trillion shillings from the current budget for this financial year.