A total of 200 squash, Tennis and badminton players are set to compete in the upcoming Kampala Club chairman’s cup due to start today and will run until Friday this week at the Kampala Club. The players will compete in different categories including, singles, doubles as well as mixed doubles. This tournament, which has been held annually since 1911, serves as a key event for the club to mark the culmination of the current leadership's tenure and usher in the new leadership.