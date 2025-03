20 years after LRA conflict, victims still carry deep scars

Nearly 20 years after the 18-year conflict with the rebel Lord's Resistance Army ended, the scars inflicted on Ugandans by the conflict remain fresh. NTV’s Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde met with some of the war victims and discovered that the pain inflicted is still present, and in some cases, moving forward remains a difficult task. One of the victims is Albert Ocen Wokorach, whose lips, ears, and arms were cut off amidst the brutality.