20-year-old girl unsure of future if her grandmother dies

Patricia Auma was brought up by her great-grandmother, who is now 81. At 20, her life is full of uncertainty over what will happen to her if her benefactor dies. For most of her life, her mother has been mentally unstable. Auma does not know her father since she is a product of aggravated defilement. They are residents of Ireda Lumumba in Lira City.