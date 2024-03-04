2,700 evicted residents in Kikuube district receive food aid

Over 2,700 residents of Kasonga Parish in Kikuube District, evicted from their land in 2016 by the Office of the Prime Minister, have received food aid. The Internally Displaced People were accused of illegally settling on Kyangwali Refugee Camp Land and are currently living in an IDP camp in Kikuube Town Council at the Kyangwali Sub-County Headquarters. Most are doing casual work to survive in Kikuube Town Council and neighboring places.