1xBet Lucky Spring promotion winners received valuable gifts

The 1xBet Lucky Spring promotion winners were awarded in ugandese central betting boutique. The players received valuable prizes and shared their life hacks.

"Increased player activity has become possible thanks to the simplest conditions for participation - we try to be closer to our customers," 1xBet manager Alex Sommers commented on player activity.

The promotion was well received by 1xBet customers from Uganda - both experienced players and beginners took part in the promo, attracted by the simple conditions.



For several months, participants were betting from $2 and received tickets to take part in the draw. The more bets, the more tickets the players received, increasing their chances to win.

The promo consisted of two stages and at the end of each the participants received the prizes. In the first draw, the lucky ones could win two HP laptops, three Tecno Spark smartphones and 50 bonus points. The second-stage winners received a Samsung Smart TV, two laptops, three Tecno Spark smartphones and 50 bonus points.

“This is a new stage in my playing career. This is my first big winning, though i've been playing on XXXX for a long time. I was lucky to get a valuable prize,” shared his emotions one of the winners.

Another lucky one noticed that 1xBet is the best betting company in Uganda.

We invite you to follow the announcements of promotions in the social networks of the top bookmaker, to join the community of 1xBet players and to bet on your luck!