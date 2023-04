19 Ugandans rescued after being caught in Sudan fighting

19 Ugandans who got caught up in the middle of the fighting that erupted in Sudan on Saturday have been rescued following a period of uncertainty after fighters of the Rapid Support Forces reportedly surrounded the hotel where they had taken shelter. The Sudanese army managed to ward off the rebel fighters, which allowed the Ugandans to be rescued. The Ugandans were in transit to Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage.