19 Ugandan pilgrims stranded in Khartoum hotel

Nineteen Ugandans who were travelling to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia have been stuck in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for four days following an armed conflict that broke out there last Saturday. The Ugandans were travelling to Saudi Arabia to celebrate the last 10 days of Ramadan known as Umrah. Solomon Kaweesa has more.